James “Nasty” Phillip Nastold, 79, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He was born on Sept. 1, 1942, to Felix and Margaret (Panter) Nastold.
Jim attended Bentley High School in Livonia, graduating in 1960. He then went on to attend Western Michigan University earning a bachelor’s degree in 1966 and a master’s degree in 1969. Jim worked at Mason County Central Schools performing various administrative tasks for 32 years until his retirement in 2002 as the assistant superintendent. Jim married Linda (Farley) Nastold, on Oct. 20, 2019.
Jim loved to have fun and always wanted to make people laugh, both friends and strangers alike. He enjoyed traveling to places rich with history and music. He was fascinated by the planets and stars and would be known to set his alarm to see a comet or a meteor shower. Occasionally he would get up early and drive to the east side of the state to watch the sunrise only to return home the same day to watch the sunset. His favorite holiday was the Kentucky Derby. His favorite sports moment was his hole-in-one at Lincoln Hills in 2011 and buying the house a round. He loved bourbon, the Blues and most of his wives. His favorite watering hole was the Ludington Boat Club where he served as commodore. He cherished thoughtful intellectual conversation and respectful debate. And he contributed to the community having started the Scottville Area Senior Center. However, his greatest joy was his granddaughters who he loved so very much. James will be remembered by these things and many more. Jim didn’t like goodbye’s and preferred to depart with these words – “I’ll see ya, when I see ya!”.
James is survived by his wife Linda Nastold; daughters Julie (John) Nastold Tulloch and Kelly (Conor) Nastold Dunstan; granddaughters Oona Dunstan and Sadie Tulloch; sister Diane (Al) Ferrari; niece Karen Close; nephew Jim (Audrey) Close; and, great-nephews Bobby, Liam and Sean Close.
James was preceded in death by his parents Felix and Margaret Nastold and brother Bob (Jackie) Close.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at the Ludington Boat Club, 502 Lake St., Ludington, MI 49431.
Memorial contributions in honor of James can be made to the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville, MI 49454 or buy a round in your local tavern in honor of Nasty.
