James P. Nastold, 79, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. at the Ludington Boat Club. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

