James P. Nastold, 79, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. at the Ludington Boat Club. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Have you or do you plan to vote in the Aug. 2 primary election?
You voted: