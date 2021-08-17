How blessed this world has been to have had such a gentle, kind, caring man named James Patrick Allen since 1949. Some knew him as Patty, coach, guru and commish. Many knew him as a friend. His wife, Joan, knew him as her high school sweetheart, best friend, lover and husband of 52 years. His sons, Patrick and Marcus Allen, knew him as their ever present advocate, a constant listening ear, ever loving supporter and proud father. He was a wonderful example to replicate and was by so many. His two precious daughter-in-laws, Sabre Allen and Jessie Chapman knew him as an accepting, relatable father, a gentle and loving man to share a Coca-Cola with and fantastic story teller. Braelyn Patrick Allen was the light of Jim’s life, and knew him as the best ever snuggling buddy, most loving playmate and No. 1 grandpa. Jim felt so very elated to inherit two beautiful granddaughters, Chloe and Kayla, who lovingly came by way of Jessie. Jim also had a very strong bond with his special adopted sons, Dan Yenchar, Nick Delzoppo and Eric Lunde. Jim was a very proud man and took pride in having played basketball for 30-plus years. He also coached basketball and mentored so many young men as well as his English heritage and dry sense of humor. You may have known him from West Shore Rec Center where he was employed and retired. Along with his immediate family, he is survived by his brother Greg Allen, sister and brother-in-law Bonnie and Larry Campeau, Nephew Christoper and wife Cindy Campeau and cherished cat Kramer. In memory of Jim, please be ever so loving and loyal to your friends and family. Say hi to a stranger, give to others when you see their need, and always have a sense of humor and crack the very same dry joke over and over again. James Allen, may you be resting in peace! Please join the family for a celebration of Jim’s life at Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m.
