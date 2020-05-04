James Robert Grey, age 77, of Ludington, formerly of Northville and Hornell, New York, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born March 31, 1943, in Hornell, New York, to Robert and Beth Grey. Jim graduated from Hornell High School and Alfred University. He married Jennifer “Jenny” Upjohn on Jan. 30, 1988 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Plymouth.
Jim worked for IBM as a Systems Engineer. He retired after 30 years of service. He went on to work for Spectrum Health as a respiratory therapist, where he finally retired after 18 years of service. Jim loved working at Spectrum. He was a family man who spent as much time as possible with his four children and nine grandchildren. He also enjoyed going for walks in the parks and on the beach with his wife, Jenny, and their dog, Beau.
Jim will be greatly missed by his wife of 32 years, Jenny Grey, his children; Larry, Andy, Dennis and Katie; his grandchildren, Katie, Jonny, Hunter, Jackson, Anderson, Lincoln, Hudson, Karl and Sadie; his sisters, Connie and Kathy; and his extended family members and loved ones, Fred, Kristin, Shannon, Heather and Dave.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send memorial contributions, may do so to No Kid Hungry, Hospice of Michigan, or Emanuel Lutheran Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.