James Vorac, age 65, of Ludington passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 11 a.m. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

