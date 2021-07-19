James William “Jim” Schudlich, age 77, of Manistee, the last of “The Good Ole Schudlich Boys” from the Schudlich Farm on River Road died Sunday, July 11, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1944, in Manistee Township the son of the late Ernest and Mary (Smith) Schudlich. Jim graduated from Onekama High School in 1962. He enjoyed working on and collecting all types of tractors. He especially loved attending antique tractor shows. He was a member of the West Michigan Old Engine Club.
Jim had been employed for 20 years by Jebavy Sorenson Orchards, as well as having farmed the family homestead on River Road.
He is survived by one sister Dorothy Wrzesinski of Manistee; his nieces and nephews; and, his friends at Horizon Point.
He was preceded in death by two brothers Ernest Schudlich and Robert Schudlich and one sister and two brothers-in-law Darlene and Tony Jados and Robert F. Wrzesinski.
Memorial services for James Schudlich will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Pastor Mark O’Brien officiating. Final interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Memorials in Jim’s name may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.
The family has entrusted the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee (www.oakgrovefh.com) with funeral arrangements.