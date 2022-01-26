Jane Denton, age 87, formerly of Ludington, passed away on Jan. 25, 2022. Jane was born on Dec. 6, 1934 in New London, Connecticut, the daughter of Mildred Frances Roach and Lester Freemont Eldredge. Jane married the love of her life, Donald Austin Denton on June 10, 1955. She and her husband worked as a great team together for 27 years at Denton’s Adult Foster Care in Ludington. She was a member of Summit Church of Christ.
Jane will be greatly missed and is survived by her twin sister Jean Costa and sister Hazel (Fred) Hatcher, her children Janet (Mark) Holman, Kathy (Randy) Johnson, David (Patty) Denton, Gary (Kristi) Denton and Donna (Dana) Leathers; grandchildren Jason (Angela) Blakely, Christine (Dan) Hollenbeck, Jamie (Brad) Bell, Eric (Kelly) Denton, Kendra Mitchell, Kasha Drozdzewski, Brandon (Lynn) Blakey, Janette Wolfe, Thomas Tyler, Tre Denton and Tabitha (Jerry) Bisaillon; a brood of great-grandchildren; and, a couple of great, great-grand children.
Besides her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donald Denton. Her baby daughter Donna Jean Denton and most of her siblings.
The family would like to give special thanks to Masonic Pathway’s Staff at HFA and the staff at 2 North & Heartland Hospice, for all of the extra special care.
A small service will be held at Masonic Pathway’s chapel, Alma, on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. The Service will be officiated by Damon Beaver of Summit Church of Christ, Ludington.
Flowers can be sent to Masonic Pathway’s chapel or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice at: www.heartlandhospicefund.org