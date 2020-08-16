Jane Marilyn Gabel, 87, of Ludington, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, in Traverse City. She was born May 11, 1933, in Vickery Township, Ohio, the daughter of Fredrick and Martha (Adelman) Schmitz.
Jane attended one of the last one-room schools in Ohio through the eighth grade. She then attended St. Joseph High School where she graduated salutatorian of her class. Jane worked for the Fremont News Messenger for several years. After raising her children, Jane worked for the City of Ludington, retiring as the community development director.
Jane was an active member of St. Simon Catholic Church where she sang in the choir, helped with the adoration chapel and volunteered her time to the Send Hearts to Haiti charity.
A very talented painter, Jane enjoyed participating in activities at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. She also enjoyed playing bridge, having been active in bridge clubs for the past 50 years. Jane found pleasure in board games and playing the piano at family gatherings where she encouraged everyone to sing along. Jane and her husband, Jim, spent 15 winters in Florida, where she was able to continue playing tennis and golf throughout the winter months. Jane loved being outdoors, especially watching the sunsets at Stearns Park.
On Feb. 3, 1962, in Clyde, Ohio, Jane married James “Jim” Arthur Gabel, who preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 2020.
Jane is survived by five children, Christopher (Ellen) Gabel of Arlington, Virginia, Teresa (Bao) Vo of Baltimore, Maryland, Kevin (Karina) Gabel of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Gregory (Kasey Church) Gabel of Portland, Oregon and Laura (Evan) Miller of Traverse City; six grandchildren Nina Gabel, Lucia Gabel, Ryan Miller, Colin Miller, Alicia Vo and Wren Gabel; and her sister Lois Myers of Gainesville, Florida.
Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated privately at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will follow in the Pere Marquette Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Hospice of Michigan.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com