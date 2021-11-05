Janet Elizabeth Dipple, 83, of Ludington, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. She was born April 12, 1938, in Ludington, the daughter of Lawrence and Dawn (Bashaw) Jensen.
Janet worked at Old Kent Bank for many years, and more importantly, helped run their family farm. Janet enjoyed traveling to go country line-dancing with her husband, Lloyd, RV Camping during their retirement years and more recently, playing computer games, especially Farmville and Solitaire. She also enjoyed collecting barns and roosters.
When she was younger, Janet was an avid skier and snowmobiler, and taught her children to ski. Being a great cook, Janet’s family loved her creamed asparagus on toast, the smelt dinners, and her delicious strawberry shortcake. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Meisenheimer Ice Cream Bus.
On April 8, 1961, in Ludington, Janet married Lloyd Eugene Dipple, who survived her. She is also survived by her daughter Doreen (William) Bodin of Muskegon; her sons Mack (Lesa) Dipple of Scottville and Eric (Delores) Dipple of Ludington; five grandsons Adam Visser, Christopher Visser, Stephen Dipple, Jonathan Dipple and David Dipple; two brothers James (Judy) Jensen of Ludington, and Jon (Sharon) Jensen of Toledo, Ohio; and, several nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her sister Jeanne Zabihaylo and her brother Jerry Jensen.
A celebration of Janet’s life will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Lakeside Links in Ludington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornea Research Foundation, 9002 N. Meridian St. Suite 212, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.