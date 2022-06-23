Janet Heath, age 61, of Ludington passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 5 p.m. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
