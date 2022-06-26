Janet Leigh Heath, age 61, of Ludington passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born July 3, 1960, in Hart, to Daniel and Marian (Albrecht) Kriesel. Janet was a truck driver for many companies. Most recently she worked for KL Harring out of Pennsylvania. When she wasn’t working, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a true care taker. She lived and loved everyone she knew and all who knew her loved her.
Janet will be greatly missed by her children Doris Carter of Ludington, Shawna (Mike) Haydt of Pennsylvania and Robert Heath II of Texas; her nine grandchildren Matthew, Sabastian, Trinitee, Charles, Chase, Elijah, Sage, Liza and Zoey; her siblings Gary Kriesel, Jim (Cindy) Kriesel, Linda Saylor and Jerry (Julie) Wills; and, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her son Thomas Heath.
A memorial service will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Janet’s name may be directed to Lakeshore Animal Friends or an animal charity of donor’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.