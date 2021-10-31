Janice C. Soper, age 93, of Ludington, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. She was born June 27, 1928, in Ludington, to Homer and Maureen (Rassmussen) Fox. Janice attended from Ypsilanti School for the Deaf and went on to attend Traverse City School for the Deaf. She married Russel Soper in 1952 at the First United Methodist Church in Ludington.
Janice was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Ludington, the American Legion Auxiliary, Eastern Stars and the Eagles Auxiliary. In her spare time, Janice enjoyed sewing, drawing, knitting and crafts. She also loved to shoot pool. She was on several leagues and was known to be quite the pool shark.
Janice is survived by her children Douglas (Michele) Soper, Gregory (Diane) Soper and Patrick (Pamela) Soper; her grandchildren Russell Soper, Jacob (Lauren) Soper, Jayna (Tim) Greinier, Robert (Lisa) Castonia, Patrick (Jenna) Soper II, David (Beth) Hernandez and Amanda Godfrey; her 11 great-grandchildren; 12 great, great-grandchildren; her brother Wayne (Virginia) Fox; and, her sister Wilijean Dust.
Besides her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband Russell; her daughter Brenda Godfrey; her grandson Timothy Hernandez; her sisters Leah (George) Danigelis, Virneta (Bob) Allard and Kay Fetters; and, her brother-in-law Everett Dust.
A funeral will be held Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Janice will be laid to rest next to her husband at South Victory Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Janice’s name may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Ludington or the Ludington American Legion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.