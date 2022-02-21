Janice D. Boon, age 72, passed away after a lengthy illness with her family by her side on Friday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2022, at McLaren Bay Region. The daughter of the late Shirley and Marcella (Zywicki) Rathbun, she was born on April 12, 1949, in Ludington. Jan graduated from Ludington High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in special education from Grand Valley State University. On Aug. 21, 1971, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Dick Boon. While Dick was completing his education in pharmacy at Ferris State University, Jan worked as a special education teacher with Tri-County Area Schools. In 1975 they moved to Bay City where they have lived since. For many years Jan was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed baking, quilting and knitting, and donated so many knitted baby hats to hospitals over the years and scarfs to family and friends. While her children were young, Jan volunteered and was active with their schools and extracurricular activities. She had a great concern for the wellbeing of animals and became known as a bit of an animal activist around town! Jan was a great, special lady that liked to make people laugh with her sense of humor and good storytelling. She made friends literally everywhere she went. Not only would she be on a first name basis by the end of dinner with the waitress, but she would end up being invited to their wedding and baby shower! Christmas was her favorite holiday, but she always made every accomplishment and event in family and friends lives a special time. Nothing more completed Jan’s life as when she became “Gigi” to her grandchildren. Her love for them was immeasurable and they became her “Everything.”
Jan is survived by her husband of 50 years Dick Boon; her children Ryan (Jill) Boon and Marci (Brad) Toporski; grandchildren Lauren and Brooks Boon, and Madelyn and Evan Toporski; two sisters Connie (Bob) Anderson and Lori Johnson, all of Ludington; brother-in-law Mark (Sue) Boon of Ludington; sisters-in-law Maribeth (Dave) Pajtas of Flushing and Maureen (Leo) Goulet of Ludington; several nieces and nephews and granddogs; and so many good friends who were truly like family. In addition to her parents, Jan was also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Dr. A.F. Boon and Marjorie Ann Boon and brother-in-law Kirk Boon.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care and concern given to not only Jan but to them as well from Dr. Charles Schisler, Dr. Shahzad Manawar, Dr. Sayyid Raza and all the staff at Bay Special Care.
It was Jan’s desire for cremation to take place and that no services be held. A celebration of her life will take place in the spring. For those who desire, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Bay County, the Bay City Central Booster Club or the McLaren Bay Medical Foundation. Funeral home arrangements are being provided by the Trahan Funeral Chapel, 256 N. Madison Ave., Bay City, MI 48708 (989) 893-6583. For on-line sentiments: www.trahanfc.com