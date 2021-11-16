Janice Lynn Sheridan, 74, passed away Nov. 12, 2021. She was born on Nov. 19, 1946, in Ludington, to Myrton Hackert and Elsie (Lehrmann) Hackert. Janice married Jerome Lawrence Sheridan on June 26, 1971, in Brighton. Janice spent more than 30 years managing fleet exports for Ford Motor Company. She was well respected and liked by everyone that worked with her. After retiring, she enjoyed being up North. She found much enjoyment in spending time with her friends and family. You could always find her driving her boat and relaxing outside. She was very independent and lived for her family. She was a wonderful mother and adored her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a caring and giving person and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Janice will be missed by her children Kevin Sheridan, Carrie (Ronald) Price; siblings Gloria Wagner, Shirley (William) Cox, Carolyn (Robert) Hoffdal, David (Linda) Hackert; sister-in-law Arlene Hackert; grandchildren Logan Sheridan, Sophia Price, Colin Price; and, many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Sheridan; parents, Myrton and Elsie Hackert; sister Gerry Makowsky; brother Merton Hackert and brothers-in-law John Wagner and William Makowsky.