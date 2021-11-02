Janice M. Clark, age 83, of Ludington, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Ludington, to Ross and Alma (Witte) Dewyer. Janice married Gerald L. Clark on April 24, 1955, in Ludington. Together they raised three children.
Janice was mostly a homemaker, but she did co-own Clark’s Market with her husband. She also spent some time working at Stokley’s. In her younger years, Janice enjoyed bowling and she was an American Legion Auxiliary member. She also enjoyed pizza and beer at the American Legion, spending time with her grandchildren and camping and boating.
Janice will be greatly missed by her children Bill (Sherry) Clark of Rockford, Deb Courtland of Scottville and Mike (Ann) Clark of Free Soil; her 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way; her sister Sandra Summers of Comstock Park; her sister-in-law Nina Clark; many nieces and nephews; and, her puppies Coco and Molly.
Be-sides her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, her son-in-law Richard Courtland, her daughter-in-law Terri Clark and her grandchildren Shelbie, Tim and Devin Courtland.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m. Janice will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Janice’s name may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.