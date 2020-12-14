Janie Lou Troost, 69, of Fountain, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Janie was born on April 21, 1951 to Clair and Patricia Surrarrer.
She graduated from Mason County Eastern in 1970. She married Daryl Alan Troost on Sept. 26, 1970. They spent 50 wonderful years together.
Janie loved being with and caring for her family. She had a love for baking and doing crafty things. She loved wrapping Christmas presents and putting her own personal touch on each one.
Janie is survived by her mother Patricia Surrarrer; brother David (Jackie) Surrarrer; her husband Daryl Troost; her beloved children, daughters Kari (Joe) Jurecki, Shanon (Shane) McDowell and son Chad (Kathy) Troost; grandchildren Michael and Faith Troost, Aubrey Jurecki and Jaxson McDowell.
Janie was proceeded in death by her dad, Clair Surrarrer.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Visitation will be at 12 p.m., services will be held at 1 p.m. with a luncheon to follow.
Grave site burial will be at the Fountain Cemetery at 4 p.m.