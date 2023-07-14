Jay Arthur Sherman, 64, of Ludington, passed away on July 12, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born Aug. 30, 1958, to Lux and Norma (Genter) Sherman of Ludington. He was the loving husband of Denise (Swathwood) Sherman; devoted dad to Courtney Sherman, Justin Sherman, Meghann (Sherman) Austin, and son-in-law Tyson Austin; adoring grandpa to Abe Austin; and beloved son-in-law of David and Diane (Maurer) Swathwood. He will be forever remembered with love and gratitude by his family, friends, and colleagues.
Jay was a joy to be around. He was generous, fun-loving, hard-working, bright and strong. He was dedicated to excellence in all he did. He loved his family fiercely and partnered with Denise to build a wonderful life for them. He never missed a single one of his kids’ numerous events and activities, and even coached many of them.
Jay was a dedicated employee of House of Flavors, Inc. for 46 years. He served much of that time as the senior vice president of sales on the corporate side. He loved the company and was proud to be an integral part of its success. Next time you are in the mood for some ice cream, head down to House of Flavors and raise a cone in his honor.
In addition to his time spent with his family and at work, Jay had many fun times with friends bowling, running, and playing on summer softball leagues. In recent years, he enjoyed his winters in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Jay will also be remembered by his sister Lynn (Sherman) Routley; his sister-in-law Janet (Swathwood) Davis; and his niece and nephews Gerielle (Van Sickle) Bogus, Jacob Bentz and Blake Bentz. He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew Robert Routley.
An open house to celebrate Jay’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is appreciative of donations to the WillStrong Foundation; 6060 N. Peterson Road, Ludington MI 49431.
