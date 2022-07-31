Jean Ann (Crepeau) Dalzell, 72, was called home to heaven on Friday, July 29, 2022. She was born in Flint on Jan. 17, 1950, the daughter of Hector and Betsy (Smith) Crepeau.
On Dec. 12, 1970, Jean married David Dalzell in Traverse City, and they shared 52 wonderful years together and raised seven children. Jean was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Jean spent most of her life as a homemaker, taking care of her husband and children. She was an exceptional cook and baker. Everyone looked forward to her potato salad and desserts whenever there was a gathering. Jean was also an avid quilter and sewed several different projects for family and friends. Most recently, she made well over 1,000 masks that she donated to the local hospitals, doctors offices and the soup kitchen. Jean was also a talented artist and loved to paint her driftwood santa claus’s, among other things.
For several years, Jean entered her quilts, canned goods, pies and garden vegetables in the county fair and we were all so proud when she won the Homemaker of the Year Award and was sent to represent Mason County at the Michigan State Fair.
Jean most of all loved her family. Laughing, eating, playing games, she loved to host our gatherings and usually did most of the cooking. She also passed the time watching her orioles and bluebirds, she was always so excited when they visited her feeders on the porch or new babies in the boxes.
Jean is survived by her husband Dave; her children Lori (Jeff) Rottman, Melissa Butler, Daniel Dalzell, Melinda (Mike) Freas, Scott Dalzell and Amanda Dalzell; 17 grandchildren Jessica (Nettie) Clark, Megann (Eric) Stroh, Rebecca (David) Kelso, Ashley (Agosto) Favela, Jon (Chelsea) Dalzell, Ashley (Ben) Zeitz, Tiffany (AJ) Morse, Ciara (Kenny) Vincent, Caleb (Melissa) Butler, Bryan Gray, Andrew Dalzell, Andrew (Kayla) Butler, Tony James, Raven (Dante) Fontenette, Cory (Bryanna) Butler, Treva Dalzell and Carisa (Blay) Kennedy; 17 great-grandchildren and four more on the way. She is also survived by her siblings Larry (Danelle), Paul, Charlene, Pauline, Bernadette (Roger), Margie (Bill) and Donald (Debbie); in-laws Jeannie (Dick), Nancy, Danny (Linda) and Robert; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents Hector and Betsy Crepeau; mother-in-law Clara Dalzell; brother Dennis Crepeau; son David Dalzell; son-in-law Chris Butler; grandson Paul Dalzell; and granddaughter Sabrina Dalzell.
An outdoor celebration of life for family and friends will be held at the family home in Ludington on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 1 p.m., 2173 N. Sherman Road, Ludington, MI 49431.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.