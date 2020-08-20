Jean Ann “Jeanny” Burtch, age 56, of Ludington, passed away on Aug. 16, 2020.
Jeanny was born on March 16, 1964, the daughter of James and Ruth Ann (Clapper) Stever. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1982 and attended West Shore Community College. On Dec. 23, 2002, Jeanny was married to Michael Burtch. For many years, she worked as a Powder Coat Tech and Quality Control Tech at Straits Steel and was a member of United Methodist Church of Ludington.
Jeanny loved spending time with her dogs, family and friends. She could often be found gardening or devoting her time and talent to the Ludington Community Table.
Jeanny is survived by her husband Michael Burtch; daughter Rachel (Zach) Shafer; brother Eric (Christine) Stever; sister Leah Arambula; several nieces and nephews; dogs Maddy and Sissy; and grandpuppy Pharaoh.
Jeanny was preceded in death by her parents Ruth Ann Wheeler and James Burton Stever; and brothers James Martin “Marty” Stever and Brian Robert Stever.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church of Ludington. Memorial contributions may be made to the family: Rachel Shafer.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.