Jean Elaine (Griffis) Terryn, 91, of Ludington went to meet her husband Leo in heaven on Dec. 22, 2021. Daughter of the late Glen and Mary (Brennan) Griffis, Jean was born on June 10, 1930. Jean attended Mason County Central Schools and graduated with the class of 1949.
Jean married Leo “Bud” Terryn on July 30, 1949. Leo preceded her in death in 1996 after 47 years of marriage. Jean and Leo lead an active life; belonging to the Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club, they shared this love of dance by practicing at home with their children. They enjoyed snowmobiling, country music and in their later years they traveled extensively both domestically in their “bus” motorhome and abroad.
Jean is survived by her children Leo Terryn Jr., Lyle Terryn, Linda (Alan) Iles, Laurie (Robert) Topping, Lisa (Buzz) Barber, Lorna (Lester) Thomas and Trish (Mike) Palethorpe; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and sisters Marilyn Bedker and Sharon Keefer.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leo; her parents; children Allen and Leslie; grandchildren Christopher Terryn and Adam Barber; brothers Glen, Robert, Mike, Henry and Carl; and, sister Virginia Saya.
Cremation has taken place and final inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Jean’s memory may be directed to the American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/en/
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.