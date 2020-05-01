Jean Irene Miller, aged 93, longtime resident of Baldwin, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. Jean was born on June 28, 1926, in Reed City, the daughter of Glenn and Irene (Gardner) Avery and graduated from Baldwin High School with the class of 1945. On Dec. 30, 1944, she married Arthur C. Miller in Baldwin and they celebrated 74 years together before Arthur preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2019. Jean was also preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Nancy Marshall and her sister Glenna Lapointe.
Jean was a lifelong resident of Baldwin and worked for the Lake County Abstract Company before working many years at Baldwin Department Store. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with Arthur all over Lake County and bowling with her many friends in Baldwin. Lately she stayed active socializing and working on projects at the Baldwin Senior Center. As her health deteriorated, Jean was fortunate to be cared for at Ludington Woods Living Center and Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. Her family deeply thanks all of the nurses and staff who assisted in caring for their mother, and would also like to recognize her niece Vicki Anthony for all of the love and attention she gave Jean.
Jean will be greatly missed by her sons Arthur Jr. and wife Liz of Louisville, Kentucky, and Dick and wife Jan of Branch; her son-in-law Thomas Marshall of Spring Lake; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her brother Sam (Peggy) Avery of Chase; and several nieces and nephews.
According to Jean's wishes, no services are planned at this time.