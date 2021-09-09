Jean Margaret Vandervest, of Ludington, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Jean was born in Blaine Township in Benzie County on Jan. 13, 1928, to Simon and Margaret (Cutler) Fredrickson. Jean moved to Ludington in 1944 and met the love of her life George (John) Vandervest in 1946.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband George Vandervest; her parents Simon and Margaret (Cutler) Fredrickson; her daughter Wanda; her dear great-grandson Kyle Vandervest; as well as three sisters and two brothers.
Jean is survived by her son Gary (Patti) Vandervest of Zephyr Hills, Florida; daughter Margaret Vandervest of Ludington; two grandsons Troy (Prudie) Vandervest and Cass (Shari) Vandervest both of Ludington; granddaughter Trisha (Todd Sorensen) Vandervest of Scottville; great-granddaughter Mandi (Joel) Bates of Ludington; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
According to Jean’s wishes cremation has taken place, and no services will be scheduled.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Hospice of West Michigan or your local animal shelter.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com