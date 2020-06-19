Jean Marie (James) Dancz of Scottville, born March 11, 1944 to Edward (Hank) and Doris James of Ludington, passed away June 18, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in her home following a long battle with cancer at the age of 76. Dennis and Jean were married August 26, 1961 (almost 59 years of marriage).
Jean is survived by her husband, Dennis of Scottville; her son, Jeffrey (Candy) Dancz of Manistee; daughter, Lisa (Rodney) Barth of Missouri; two brothers, Edward (Sandy) James of Ludington and Roger (Mardi) James of Florida; a sister, Judy (Larry) Morrison of Walhalla; two brothers-in-law, Brant (Joan) Dancz of Ludington and James Dancz of Scottville; five grandchildren (Matthew Dancz, Zachary Enos, William Enos, Brianna Barth and Abram Dancz); two great-granddaughters (Rein and Willow Dancz); numerous friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, and long-time friends Ray and Pat O’Brien and Barb Beckstrom.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Doris James; brother, Larry James of Ludington; father-in law and mother-in-law, Frank and Margie Dancz; brother-in-law, Richard Dancz; and life-long friends, travel companions, and family members Pat and Danny Warner.
A wise man once said that our mother was an interesting lady. That man is our father and he loves our mother, his wife, more than life itself. She has played many roles, that of daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, seamstress, gardener, baker, cook, runner, health and nutrition enthusiast, archer, dancer, camper, traveler, avid reader… the list is endless.
Our mother always prided herself on her family, a life of hard work laced with a clean and honest living and a clean, warm and welcoming home filled with love and compassion. She instilled in us a love for reading. In the summer, we would sit under one of our trees and she would read to us while the sweet scent of black locust petals would float down around us. Our home was always filled with the sweet scents of freshly baked bread, homemade cinnamon rolls, cakes, pies and cookies. She was as patient with her grandchildren as she was her children, teaching them life skills and life lessons that they hold dear to this day. She loved Christmas...the decorating, the cheer, the sights and sounds, the cooking and baking, the sharing of recipes, but most of all, she enjoyed the gathering of family and the building of family bonds and traditions the most, regardless of the holiday or time of year.
With all the roles our mother wore, none has been more important than her role as wife. Nothing in this entire world made our mother as happy as spending time with her den, our father, her husband. They have a marriage and bond that most people dream about, but never achieve. They are best friends, companions and lovers. Each morning, they sit with their coffee and talk about the books they are reading, current events, hopes, dreams, fears and the adventures that await them whether that be their next home repair project or the planning of one of their many travels.
They loved to travel, meet new people and experience new places. One of their favorite places, in which they would return numerous times over many years, was Panama City Beach which became a home away from home. They camped, scouted out the perfect bar and grills, found the dance halls, collected seashells, searched for perfect views and took long walks on the beach...there was never a dull moment. Their love is palpable and those that knew them or seen them together understood that the bond they share can not be described by mere words.
The profound effect our mother has had on the lives of so many people will be remembered forever. Mom, you will be missed and loved beyond belief.
Our family would like to thank all the kind and compassionate health care and Hospice providers that helped Jean, Dennis and the entire family love, laugh and cry through this difficult time.
There are no public services scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.