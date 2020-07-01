Jean Regina Genter, 93, of Ludington, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at home. She was born Sept. 9, 1926, in Ludington, the daughter of John and Stella (Marynski) Sobanski.
Jean worked as an office manager for many years at Genter Construction Company, in Ludington, and later for 20 years at FiveCAP in Scottville, until retiring in 1988. Jean was an extremely talented writer and loved sending birthday cards to her family. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed being outdoors. She especially enjoyed traveling and had spent many summers at her cabin in Canada.
Jean is survived by her son, David Moran of Ludington; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by her granddaughter, Cynthia Schulz, who cared for her for many years.
Jean was preceded in death by: her husband, Clyde C. Genter Sr. in 1991; her son, Randall Moran in 2017; her grandson, Daniel Moran; her great- grandson, Jedidiah Schulz; her brothers, Eddy, Frank, Charlie and Leo; and her sisters, Theodora, Wanda and Frances.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Custer, with Father Dan DePew celebrant. Interment will follow in the Pere Marquette Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visitation will not be held, but the family will greet guests outdoors from 10:30 AM until time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pere Marquette Cemetery or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.