Jean (Swanson) VonSprecken, of Portage, formerly of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the age of 85. She was the daughter of Arthur and Ethel Swanson, born on March 8, 1937. Jean married Pete VonSprecken on Feb. 22, 1958, in Ludington and they were married for 56 years before his death.
Jean is survived by her children, Janna (Larry) Hensley, Jeff (Chris) VonSprecken, and Julie Havenaar; nine grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and a host of great-great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Arlene) Swanson; brother-in-law, John (Elizabeth) VonSprecken; beloved cousin and his wife, a very cherished friend, Jerry (Marianne) Brown; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and in-laws.
Jean was so special that she gets to have two celebrations. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. at Ft. Custer National Cemetery, 15501 Dickman Road, Augusta. Please arrive at 12:45 p.m. to line up.
There will be a reception following at the VFW 7956, 13540 M-96, Augusta on Saturday, July 23 11 a.m. at Victory Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Iris, 3208 W. Victory Drive, in Ludington. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to either: Victory Trinity Lutheran Church or Westwood Neighborhood Food Pantry (Jean was passionate about this pantry when they needed help during the pandemic and has continued to donate). Please mail to: Janna Hensley, 500 W. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
The VonSprecken family is being cared for by the Avink, McCowen & Secord Funeral Homes and Cremation Society, 129 S. Grand, Schoolcraft, MI 49087, (269) 679-5622.