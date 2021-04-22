Jeanette Ann (Bresley) Tillotson, aged 74, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at her home in Ludington on Sunday, April 18, 2021, following a diagnosis of cancer three weeks earlier.
Jeanette was born in Custer on Dec. 29, 1946, to James and Ella Bresley and grew up in the Ludington area, attending South Hamlin elementary school and graduating from Ludington High School in 1965. She attended Central Michigan University and West Shore Community College and worked at Mason County Department of Human Services for 27 years. She began as a clerk and over the years worked her way up to be the office computer technician. She retired from DHS in 2001 to enjoy traveling, crocheting, gardening, reading and spending time with her grandchildren. For the past 37 years, Jan spent any free time volunteering for Hospice of Michigan and also volunteered at St. Simon’s Bargain Center. Her goodwill and compassion toward others knew no limit. Jeanette leaves behind many cherished friends as well as her beloved cats Shadow and Scamper.
Jeanette is survived by her daughters Dana (Bruce) Allen and Katie (Bill) McPike all of Ludington; her stepchildren Laura (Michael) Rubin of New Castle, New Hampshire, and Bradley (Amanda) Tillotson of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; her granddaughters Grace and Natalie Allen, Kelly and Ashley McPike, Hannah, Allyson and Lily Rubin, McKinley and Molly Tillotson; and her nephew Scott Taylor and his son Logan. She was preceded in death by her husband Van Tillotson and her sister Carol Larsen.
A private memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or Mason County Relay for Life.
