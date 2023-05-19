Jeffrey Alan Carlson, 63, of Ludington, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his home. He was born July 8, 1959, in Ludington, the son of Richard and Yvonne (Rubleski) Carlson.
Jeff served in the First Infantry Division of the U.S. Army from 1980-1988. In his spare time, Jeff enjoyed studying genealogy, cartography, coin collecting, listening to music, bird watching, rollerblading, riding his bike and exploring the woods. He was the kind of friend who would help at a moment’s notice.
Jeff is survived by his daughters Nicole (Tony Greenland) Carlson of Grand Rapids, Michelle Carlson of Richmond, Virginia, and Lindsey (Jason Fugere) Carlson of Ludington; five grandchildren Freyja, Taylor, Chase, Bryce and Quinn; his mother Yvonne Carlson of Ludington; three brothers Michael (Linda) Carlson of Clinton, Tennessee, Tom (Debbie) Carlson of Grand Haven, and Jim Carlson of Ludington; and several nieces and nephews.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father Richard Carlson and three brothers, Dan Carlson, Rick Carlson and Terry Carlson.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 6-8 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel in Ludington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Huron-Manistee National Forest Service.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.