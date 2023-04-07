Jeffrey D. Krajkiewcz, 68, of Free Soil, died at his home, unexpectedly on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
He was born in Manistee on July 30, 1954, son of the late Paul and Dursa (Anderson) Krajkiewcz. He was a graduate of Mason County Central High School with the class of 1972. He was employed at the Martin Marietta Company for 25 years until his retirement. Jeff was a member of the Scottville Clown Band and played the cornet. He was an excellent welder and mechanic. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, gardening and making homemade maple syrup. He also had a great love for dogs.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law Joseph and Erica Krajkiewcz and Peter and Heather Krajkiewcz; his sister and brother-in-law Marsha and Bob Dilworth; and, his brother and sister-in-law Leonard and Corrie Krajkiewcz. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his sister Paula Rutowski; brother-in-law David Rutowski; brother Paul Krajkiewcz; sisters Dursa Krajkiewcz and Norma Jean Krajkiewcz; and his brother Norbert Krajkiewcz.
To Celebrate Jeff’s Life, his family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral Home on Friday, April 14, 2023 between 4-6 p.m.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.