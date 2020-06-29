Jeffrey L. Stewart, age 60, of Hart passed away suddenly Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born Aug. 18, 1959, in Muskegon to Ellsworth and Margaret (McGrane) Stewart. Jeff graduated from Muskegon Catholic Central in 1977. He went on to receive his associates degree from Kendall School of Arts and Design. Jeff married his best friend, Kristy Sugarbaker, on June 5, 1993 in Whitehall. He worked for the kitchen industry for 33 years. Most recently he worked for West Michigan Kitchen Studio.
Jeff was a certified MHSAA hockey referee and baseball umpire. He found great joy in teaching children the game of hockey and baseball. There wasn’t much he loved more than watching his son and daughter play sports. He was their biggest fan. In his spare time, Jeff was an avid hunter and fisher, but he would gladly give up the prize-winning buck or catch of the day if it gave a kid a chance to shoot or catch “the big one!”
Jeff will be greatly missed by his wife of 27 years, Kristy; his children, Natalie (Kaleb Keefer) Stewart of Ludington and Iain Stewart of Hart; his siblings, Jon Stewart, Jeanne Stewart, Joe (Chris) Stewart and Jane Ann Stewart; his sister-in-law, Linda Stewart; his many nieces and nephews and best friends, Josh Ustick, Scott Neilly and Tim Motzer; and his godfather Ron Spring.
Besides his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his stepmother, Udith Stewart; his brother, Jim Stewart; his sister-in-law Christine Stewart; and his fathers-in-law, Greg Fleckenstein and Rodger Sugarbaker.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.