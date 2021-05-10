Jeffrey Mark Holmes, aka “Sweet Corn,” age 66, of Ludington, passed away on May 8, 2021.
Jeffrey was born on Aug. 26, 1954, in Plainwell, the son of Leon and Joan (Slezak) Holmes. He spent his earlier years in Gobles where he graduated from Gobles High School in 1972. Jeffrey retired from Mason County Fruit Packers, now known as Indian Summer, after more than 30 years of dedicated service.
Jeffrey was an avid gardener who enjoyed canning and cooking. He would often share his canned goods and produce with others. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
Jeffrey is survived by his children Chadd Holmes, Josh (Candace) Holmes and Sarah (Steve) Massie; grandchildren Miles, Anna, Harper, Luke, Cole, Emmett and Maya; siblings Dan (Connie) Holmes, Rob (Frances) Holmes, Joe (Cindy) Holmes, Pam Holmes and Angie (Rick) McKeown; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Jeffrey’s parents preceded him in death.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or American Cancer Society.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Jeffrey at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.