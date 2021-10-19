Jeffrey Scott Huggard, age 57, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
Jeffrey was born on June 5, 1964, in Northport, to John and Genevieve (Gilland) Huggard. He graduated from Mason County Central with the class of 1982.
Jeffrey met his lifelong companion Lisa Lee Vineyard in 1984 shortly after high school.
He went on to work for Bigard and Huggard Oil Drilling for more than 30 years as an oil drilling contractor.
Jeffrey was a big fan of the University of Michigan college football team and loved his tractor. He was a people person, making friends everywhere he went. Jeffrey touched many peoples’ lives, and everyone loved him. He had a special love for his grandchildren and family.
Jeffrey is preceded in death by his parents John and Jean Huggard (Granny); his brothers Rocky and Bob Huggard; sister Sherry Huggard; sister-in-law Helen Huggard; and, brother-in-law Russell Spore.
He is survived by his loving partner Lisa Lee Vineyard; his son Jeremiah Scott Huggard; brother Rick (Shana) Huggard; sisters Dixie Spore and Kitty Schwass (Rick Wellman); stepbrother Douglas Huggard; sisters-in-law Leslie and Mary Huggard; and his grandchildren Brayden, Xavier, Abby, Serena, Hunter and Kayla; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Jeffrey’s son, Jeremiah Huggard.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.