Jenny Lynn Myers-Luevano, age 43, of Ludington, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
She was born on May 24, 1978, in Manistee, the daughter of Daniel and Joyce (Gajeski) Myers. She was a 1996 graduate of Manistee High School and attended West Shore Community College. On Oct. 25, 2004 she married Ruben Luevano in Las Vegas. She had been employed at the Manistee Credit Bureau.
Jenny was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and caregiver. Survivors include her husband Ruben Luevano; daughter Madelyn; and nephews Anthony and Alex who resided with them all of Ludington; her mother Joyce Myers of Manistee; brother Chris (Renee) Myers of Thompsonville; nephew Kirk; and, nieces Haley, Taylor, Sage and Josey.
She was preceded in death by her father Dan Myers and grandparents Harold and Nancy Myers and Joseph and Theresa Gajeski.
Private family services and interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee.
Memorials in Jenny’s name may be directed to Hospice of Michigan in Ludington.
Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.