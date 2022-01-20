Jeremy George Villarreal, 43, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Jeremy was born on July 10, 1978, in Ludington, the son of Rolando Sr. and Karan (Nash Kavaluskis) Villarreal. He graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1997 and studied to be a journeyman electrician and became a self-employed contractor.
Jeremy wasn’t afraid of hard work. He knew a thing or two about construction and was hired on numerous residential and commercial projects. In his down time, Jeremy enjoyed spending time outdoors playing disc golf or going down the river. He looked forward to spending time with family, friends and the pets he loved so much, listening to podcasts and was an expressive movie critic.
Jeremy is survived by his wife of nearly seven years Casey Marie Villarreal (Perez); children Khyler (19), Keese (17), Adrian (10) and Felicity (age 21); stepchildren Ricky (22), Brooke (17) and Landon (17); siblings Rolando Jr., Eric (Chelste) Nash, Janet (Bob) Sanborn and Lindsey (Eric) Latala; grandchild Carter (9 months); his father Rolando Sr.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his mother Karan; stepdaughter Delilah; and grandparents George Kavaluskis, Gilberto Villarreal, Eloisa Villarreal and Ann Casper.
His funeral will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the family Casey Villarreal.
You may share your photos and fond memories of Jeremy at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
