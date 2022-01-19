Jeremy George Villarreal, 43, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. His funeral will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 2 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
