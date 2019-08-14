Jerome Carl Loomis, 76, husband of Judy Williams Loomis and a resident of Cape Charles, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Ludington, Michigan, he was the son of the late Russell J. Loomis and the late Beatrice Burke Loomis. He was a United States Air Force veteran, having served in Vietnam, and a retired electrician for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two children, Steve Loomis and wife Teresa of Cape Charles, and Susan L. Brown and husband Dallas of Centreville, Maryland; three sisters, Amarylis L. Kistler and her husband Dan, Deloras Smith and her husband Kenny and Beverly Gavigan, all of Ludington; four grandchildren, Tyler Brown, Zachary Brown, Rachel Blades and Chelsea Selby; and great-grandson Jonah Blades.
He was predeceased by a son, David Loomis, and a brother, Terrance Loomis.
A graveside service was conducted Friday, July 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cape Charles Cemetery with The Rev. Linda Lowe officiating. Memorials can be made to Cape Charles Rescue Service, P.O. Box 3009, Cheriton, VA 23316.
Arrangements were made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.