Jerome F. Fenner Jr., age 63, of Fountain, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was born Dec. 19, 1957 in Manistee to Jerry and Mary Grace (Morong) Fenner. In his youth, he spent many years with the Morong family. He graduated from Mason County Eastern in 1976. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth I. Sturdavant on June 1, 1991. They created a second anniversary on Aug. 27, 2006 when they celebrated 25 years of happiness and joy.
Jerome worked for Indian Summer for more than 30 years. He had many job titles while employed there. He could do anything from master electrician to builder and project engineer. If a project was needing to be done, Jerome was the guy to do it. He taught himself how to do just about everything. This work ethic and drive didn’t stop at work; he brought that drive home every day. He loved to tend his large vegetable garden which always included a row of flowers for his wife, Liz. He was a talented wood worker and he could tackle any job on his property. Jerome was always helping his neighbors and friends. Simple things like helping mow a lawn to more complex things like building a home. He was there always willing to give a lending hand. A family man to the core, he adored his children and grandchildren.
When Jerome wasn’t working or helping someone he could be found down on the lake fishing. It was his favorite thing to do. He also enjoyed hunting but not the limited season for it. He and his wife were members of the fillet and release club. Jerome would put on a great fish fry and did so many times in a year.
Jerome will be greatly missed by his loving wife Liz; his children Joe (Melanie Cook) Fenner and Benjamin (Lucinda Bard) Sturdavant; his niece and adopted daughter Rebecca Hopstaken and her children Alexis, Kaelyn and Ethan; his father Jerry (Kathy) Fenner; his grandchildren Benjamin Sturdavant II, Logan Vogel, Dade Bard and Brayden Bard; his siblings Mary Grace (Gerry) Lee, Susan (Scott) Kuhn, William (Doreen) Fenner Sr.. Connie Miller, Tammy (Rick) LeClaire and Beth Fenner; his sisters-in-law Laura (Bruce) Sturdavant and Dixie Minch; his many nieces, nephews and cousins; numerous close friends; and, his grand pig Hamlet.
Jerome was preceded in death by his mother Mary Grace Fenner and his grandparents John and Josephine Morong and Stirling and Ida Fenner.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jerome’s name may be directed to Salmon in the Classroom Mason County C/O DNR, 621 N. 10th St., Plainwell MI 49080 or Ludington Charter Boat Association, 5300 US 10 Ludington MI 49431.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.