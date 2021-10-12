Jerome Fenner Jr., age 63, of Fountain, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 1 p.m. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
