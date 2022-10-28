Jerome Leland Nickelson Jr., 77, of Ludington, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 19, 1945, in Ludington, the son of Jerome and Lorraine (Mack) Nickelson Sr.
Jerry retired in 2005 after 40 years of employment at Great Lakes Castings where he was proud of being an iron master. In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking car rides around town and watching the Game Show Network, especially Steve Harvey. Most of all, Jerry loved spending time with his family.
On Nov. 7, 1964, Jerry married the love of his life, Katherine “Kathy” Ozdych, who survives him. He is also survived by his children Lori (Wesley) Smeltzer, Michelle (Ross) Dirkse, Marla Sanders, Jerome E. (Marnie) Nickelson and Mark (Kaylyn Buckner) Nickelson; his grandchildren Richard, Stephanie, Amber, Frank, Jerome Tyler, Jaden, Joseph, Jett, Wesley II, Christian, Jonathan, Samantha, Nicholas, Austin, Kaitlyn, Natalie, Makenzie, Kenadie, Makeva and Jamecia; his great-grandchildren Faith, Marisa, Richard Jr., Tyler, Yelina, Bentlee, Ayden and Mavrik; his great, great- grandchildren Camilla a nd Joshua Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Lynn Cole; his grandchildren Keana Smeltzer, Amanda Dirkse, Ashley Dirkse and Robert Dirkse; his sister Patricia Dulin; his sons-in-law Raymond Cole, Ken Hawke and Kevin Sanders; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Mary Ozdych.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at St. Simon Catholic Church with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.