Jerry Alfred Young, age 84, of Ludington, formerly of Free Soil, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Jerry was born on Sept. 15, 1937, to Robert and Spencer (Thomas) Young in Manistee. He graduated from Free Soil High School with the class of 1955 and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army Post Korean War.
Jerry married his wife Donna Ballard on June 25, 1966, at the home of Rev. Garrison in Baldwin. He was a heavy equipment operator for Dow Chemical Company for 27 years until his retirement in 1999. Jerry has been a faithful member of the Jehovah Witnesses Congregation of Ludington since Sept. 22, 1973. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, reading Louis L’Amour westerns, car rides in the country and spending time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Spencer Young, his son Keith Young, 13 brothers and two sisters.
Jerry is survived by his wife Donna Young; his children Tansy (Aaron) Luke, Kent (Nicole) Young, Kreg (Shanese) Young, Karlan (Sondra) Young and Jerri Young; his grandchildren Jacquise King, Christian and Alyssa Luke, Trent (Alexis) Young, Tia Young, Alana Young, Dahnae Young, Kasen and Ava Young; his great-grandchildren Jayden Reescano and Lawren Searl; his siblings Jordan (Thelma) Young, Ophelia White, Marla (Haywood) Muse, Calvin (Josephine) Young and Rebecca Young; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the Young family.
According to Jerry’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. The service will begin at 3 p.m. Family will start greeting friends at 2 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.