Jerry Allen Alexander, age 79, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at home. He was born Dec. 14, 1941 in Ferry, the son of Acie and Mildred (Bates) Alexander.
Jerry was raised in Ferry and was a 1960 graduate of Shelby High School. He served in the Army National Guard in the 1960s.
Jerry was a heavy equipment operator and had worked at Beckman Brothers, MacLean Construction and Hardman Construction before his retirement from operating engineers. He married his wife Annette on Feb. 22, 2002. Jerry lived in the Ludington area since the late 1990s. He loved sports, especially watching his son Craig, grandkids and nephews playing basketball. He also enjoyed NASCAR and snowmobiling.
Jerry is survived by his wife Annette; children Wendy (Max) Borgeson and Craig Alexander (and Tiffany); stepchildren Jessica (Tim) Evans and Michael Iteen (and Ashley); grandchildren Isabella, Cade, Gabriella, Embry, Rainey and Kaidan; and, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings George (Irene) Alexander, Lyle (Marge) Alexander, Jim (Joanne) Alexander, Wilma (Bob) Beckman and Bob Alexander.
Visitation is Friday, Jan. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby www.harrisfhome.com. A private funeral service will be held. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby in the spring. Please consider the Alzheimer’s Association, 564 S. Main St. Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 as a memorial.