Jerry Fredric Fenner, aged 83, of Fountain, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Jerry was born on Aug. 28, 1938, just north of Scottville, the son of Stirling and Ida (Sterling) Fenner, and graduated from Free Soil High School with the class of 1957. Jerry was first married to Mary Grace Morong and their marriage brought children Mary Grace, Jerome, Susan and Bill into their family before Mary Grace preceded him in death in 1962. On October 3, 1964, Jerry married Katherine M. Thompson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer and their marriage brought three more children Connie, Tami and Beth into the family.
Jerry worked as a carpenter, retiring from the carpenters union after many years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and often could be found helping out at both St. John’s Cantius and St. Mary’s Catholic churches — where he was a member of both parishes. He was also a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus Pere Marquette Council 1492 in Ludington. Jerry always loved to spend time fishing in the summer and winter months, hunting and especially turtle hunting with his family and friends. The annual turtle fry following a successful hunt with his companions was always the highlight of his year. One of the areas Jerry found great satisfaction was being able to help people in need anonymously, never seeking recognition but the knowledge he was able to help others in his community.
Jerry will be greatly missed by his wife Kathy; his children Mary Grace (Gerry) Lee, Susan (Scott) Khun, Bill (Doreen) Fenner, Connie Miller, Tami (Rick) LeClair and Beth Fenner; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grand-children; his brothers and sisters Sandy (Gary) Lange, Nancy McDiarmid and Dan (Gretchen) Fenner; his sister-in-law JoAnne Fenner; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his first wife Mary Grace, Jerry was also preceded in death by his parents Stirling and Ida Fenner; his son Jerome Fenner, his sons-in-law Dan Miller and Tom Hibbard; his brothers Stirling Jr. and Phillip Fenner; and, his brother-in-law Don McDiarmid.
Jerry loved all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was very proud of his large family.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Jerry at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. John Cantius Catholic Church with his friend, Rev. Dennis O’Donnell presider. Burial for Jerry will take place later in the summer. Friends may gather with Jerry’s family for a time of visitation on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at St. John’s Cantius. Those who wish to remember Jerry with a memorial donation are asked to please consider St. John Cantius Catholic Church of the Knights of Columbus PM Chapter 1492.
Please visit Jerry’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Jerry for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.