Mr. Jerry Lee Bissell, age 81, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, passed away due to COVID on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. He was born in Ludington, to the late Dare and Olive Bissell.
After retiring from the U.S. Air Force with 20 years of service, Mr. Bissell began a second career with the U.S. Postal Service that would last 24 years before retiring again. He found enjoyment and friendship in being a volunteer at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 34 years Janice Bissell; granddaughter Ashley LaVallee and her husband Larry; three great-grandchildren Lila, Lane and Leland LaVallee all of Arizona; brother Mike Bissell of Michigan, as well as several nieces and a nephew.
In addition to his parents Mr. Bissell was preceded in death by stepson Lane Scott Anderson and brother Tom Bissell.
There will be no formal services at the funeral home at this time; however, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.