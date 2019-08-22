Jerry Wayne Linstrom, age 89, of Ludington, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. He was born July 23, 1930 in Fountain to Howard and Aura (Letson) Linstrom. Jerry graduated from Ludington High School in 1949. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country in Alaska during the Korean Conflict.
Jerry married Jeanne B. Raymond on Nov. 18, 1967 at the Community Church in Ludington. Together they raised five children.
He owned and operated Town and Country Electronics for over 30 years. He had a very strong faith and Jerry was dedicated to his Lord and his church. He was a long time member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Jerry was a hard worker but he always had time for family. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known for his strength of character and strength of faith. He battled through many injuries and illnesses. After an extended illness two years ago, he was told he would never walk again. He had to be mechanically lifted in and out bed. But, he continued to persevere and did what no one but him thought was possible. He walked again and was even able to spend the last 18 months in his own home.
In his younger years, Jerry enjoyed fishing and tending his garden and fruit trees. More recently Jerry loved to build bird houses.
Jerry will be greatly missed by his wife of nearly 52 years, Jeannie and all who loved him. He is survived by his five children, Jody (Jerry) Young of Ludington, Jamie (Bob) Harvey of Kalamazoo, Janni Linstrom of Scottville, Jeremy (Trisha) Linstrom of Ludington, and Jonathan (Shraon) Linstrom of Grand Rapids; 16 grandchildren (which includes four exchange students of Jody and Jerry’s that he considered “his own”), five great grandchildren, and his devoted cousin, Gene (Roseanne) Brunke. He is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his siblings, Lillian (Sam) Kimball, Emma Jean (Ray) Bowen and Howard “Buzz” (Beverly) Linstrom.
A visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A funeral will take place Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. at the church. Jerry will be laid to rest near his family at Brookside Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.