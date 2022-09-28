In the early morning hours on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, Jessica Jean Dodson passed away peacefully in her sleep at her family home.
Jessica was born in Lake Forest, Illinois, at the Great Lakes Naval Base on Jan. 25, 1988, the daughter of Robb and Michelle Dodson.
Jess always has a deep love of music and was very talented at drawing. When she was 13, Jess found out she had a rare genetic disease called NF2. Having to go through the hardships that came with her disease, Jess graduated from Mason County Eastern in 2006. She had a very generous heart and the best sense of humor. She would always help those around her. Jessica was religious and her relationship with God was something she valued very deeply. She was a lifelong fan of ICP and would like it known that she was a Juggalette until the very end. Whoop Whoop!
Jessica is survived by her parents Robb Dodson and Michelle Dodson, her brother Bradley Dodson, her nephew Robbie Dodson and her sister-in-law Ashley Jones.
Jessica was preceded in death by her fiancé Michael Puckett.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at noon at Bachelor Evangelical Church in Fountain. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
Please share your photos and fond memories of Jess at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.