Jessica Marie Scharp, age 46, of Manistee, passed away from complications due to metastatic breast cancer on Oct. 16, 2021, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1974, the daughter of Rex and Jennifer (Hampshire) Toelle. Jessica was a Manistee High School graduate of the class of 1992. She then attended Ferris State and graduated in 1995. She was employed at Paul Oliver Medical Center and West Shore Medical Center in the radiology departments.
To say that Jessica lived life to the fullest is an understatement. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, friend and amazing mentor to so many people. One of Jessica’s many strengths was that she never missed an opportunity to be there for others. She provided support to other cancer victims and their families even though she was continuing to fight her own battle. She lived her life as someone not appearing to be affected by cancer because she lived every day to the fullest. Jessica was always down for an adventure, she enjoyed her family’s favorite past time of going to the beach, boating, attended numerous concerts and various sports, including being a die-hard Michigan State Spartans fan. She also enjoyed hiking, mainly at Magoon Creek with her yellow lab Dierks (two previous labs that passed away Bailey and Fletcher). Her main driving force for battling cancer for so long was being a wonderful mother to her two sons. She enjoyed every moment of being their mother and was their number one fan for numerous sporting events.
Jessica is survived by her children Jacob and Max Scharp and their father Rick; her significant other Mason Waligorski and his daughter Kendal; her parents Rex and Jennifer Toelle; grandmother Marietta Toelle; her sisters Shana (Andrew) Ambrose, Lindsay Toelle, Lacey (Zack) Makowski, Kaylie Toelle (Nathan Griswold) and the sixth Toelle sister Kim Gorley. She was lovingly referred to as Aunt Tootsie to Jack, Logan, Mallory, Makenzie, Sawyer and Eli. She is also survived by her uncle Jeff (Kris) Hampshire, aunt Jill Cooper and cousins.
Jessica was preceded in death by her grandpa Bob Toelle, grandma Dorothy Hampshire, aunt Linda Toelle and niece Addison Ambrose.
Jessica has created a lasting legacy in our community and with the people that she inspired through her long-fought battle. Your life is made up of two dates and a dash, remember to make the most of your dash. Jessica certainly lived the dash in the too short amount of time she was given.
