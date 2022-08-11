Jewel Arabella (Reene) Pitcher, 82, passed away on Aug. 10, 2022.
Jewel was born in Custer on Nov. 10, 1939, the daughter of Lyle and Cleo-Bell (McCormick) Reene. Jewel and Arthur T Wallager were married for a number of years and had four children prior to parting ways. Jewel remarried Lester Pitcher in April 1984. Lester remained by her side until her death.
Jewel enjoyed knitting her own creations, giving them away as gifts and presenting them at many craft shows. Summer and fall were always busy times for her, canning whatever she could get her hands on. Jewel retired from her work in home healthcare to enjoy her home on the lake. Jewel was a loving woman who cared very deeply for her family and friends. They brought the greatest joy into her life.
Jewel is survived by her husband Lester Pitcher; sons Arthur (Kathi) Wallager and Jerry Wallager; daughter Crystal (Alvin) Ross; brother Lyle Reene; and, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jewel was preceded in death by her parents Lyle and Cleo-Bell (McCormick) Reene; son Todd Wallager; and sister April Reene Smith.
Memorial contributions in Jewel’s honor can be made to her family. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services have been planned.