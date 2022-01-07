Jo Anne E. Markavitch, 89, of Ludington, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at home. She was born May 5, 1932, in Muskegon, the daughter of Lawrence and Mabel (Kenney) Buitendorp.
Jo Anne worked at the S.D. Warren Paper Company in Muskegon for many years. In 1965, she married Thomas Markavitch. They lived in several towns throughout Michigan going wherever Tom’s work took them. In 1985, they eventually settled in Hart, where she was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Jo Anne is survived by her daughter Nadeen (Chellis) Murphy; her grandson and his wife Russell Lee and Jaclyn Anderson; and, her great- granddaughter Amelia Anderson.
Jo Anne was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Markavitch; her son Harry James Chellis; and, her sister Barbara Achterhoff.
No services will be held at this time. Interment will take place in Hart Cemetery in the spring.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.