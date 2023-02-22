Joan passed peacefully at her home on Feb. 19, 2023, at the age of 92. Joan was born on Valentine’s Day, 1931 in Manistee into the family of Rose and John Konicki, the youngest of seven. Joan met Louis Aerts of Scottville at her brother’s restaurant in Manistee and were married soon after in 1957. They moved to Muskegon where they raised their three children. Joan was very warm and friendly, quick witted and loved to laugh. She enjoyed cooking, baking and entertaining. Quite the party girl, she and Louie threw many an epic New Year’s Eve party at their home. Their combined extended families were so large and Joan very much enjoyed the many relationships. As the children grew, Joan decided that the business world needed her talents, so she ventured out. Starting in the education department at Mercy Hospital, Muskegon, she moved on to the business office, then to Care Choices where she retired after collectively more than 20 years. Friendships made there remained strong over the years, culminating with a surprise 92nd birthday party. Joan could type 90 words per minute. Her prowess on the typewriter was rivaled only by her skill with a crochet hook. Joan had many hobbies, ranging from making rosaries to playing organ in the home music room to knitting and crocheting clothing, blankets and trinkets that she gave away. She and Louie loved polka dancing, and they spent many years together traveling around the Midwest with their friends, following their favorite polka bands. Joan was very active at her church, St Thomas the Apostle, in Muskegon, where she enjoyed volunteering at mass and serving meals at the church hall.
Joan is survived by her children Mary Ellen (Jon), Gregory (Caprice) and Jeffrey; grandchildren Jeremy, Devon and Ashley; great-grandchildren Tyler, Alayna and Andy; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Louis; and siblings Harry, Alice (Frank Raczkowski), Ed, Don, John and Ted; and granddaughter Emily.
Mass of Christian Burial at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 3252 Apple Ave., Muskegon on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11 a.m., with greeting by family and visitation starting at 10 a.m. Luncheon will be served after the service in the church hall. Interment at St Mary’s Cemetery, 1915 Park St., Muskegon, Friday, March 3, 2023, 2:30 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be directed to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 737 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442. Sign the online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.