Joan Marie Becklund (Sabol), formerly of Scottville, passed away early on Aug. 12 with her husband Brad Becklund and daughter Michelle Alexander at her side.
Joan (Joanie) was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania, and was what she called an “Air Force brat,” although a brat was never her character. She lived all over the world, the most noted was the Island of Guam where she celebrated her second birthday and France when she was a young teen. When she was around 15, her father, Capt. John J. Sabol, transferred to Sacramento, California, to teach at both Travis Air Force Base (Fairfield, California) and Mather Air Force Base (Mather/Sacramento, California). It was at this time she met her high school sweetheart, Lawrence Alexander. After graduation, they married and had two children who became her whole world, Michael Lawrence Alexander and Michelle Renee Alexander.
Joan later moved to Scottville in 1975 with her children. She worked years at what is now Spectrum and Dow Chemical before she moved to Deer River, Minnesota, with the love of her life, Brad Becklund, where she has lived for the past 30 years. Joan was smart, creative, and crafty. Her many talents included stained glass, hand glass beading, and her amazing green thumb.
Joan was preceded in death by her beloved son Michael Lawrence, in 1997; her parents Faye Hagen (Sanders) of Rantoul, Illinois, and John J. Sabol of Champaign, Illinois; sister Judy Jordan of Jacksonville, Florida, and brother Joseph Sabol of Texas.
Joan leaves behind her husband Brad; her daughter/best friend Michelle Alexander (Jack Mickevich); granddaughter Ashley Alexander Markel (Mike Markel); grandson Michael Alexander; great-grandchildren Emma Louise and Connor Lee; and sisters Mary Rochrohr-Ring and Clare Johns; nephews and niece John, Rick and Eric Jordan, Jason VanBavel, Shannon Sabol, Sean Englebrecht and Amanda Rochrohr
She was a gentle soul who loved with her total being and can never be replaced. Heaven got the most precious angel. Her family will never be the same without her. She will be missed forever.