Joann Frances Peplinski Tolles, 87, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Joann was born on Nov. 12, 1933, in Traverse City, the daughter of Thomas and Martha (Herman) Peplinski. She moved to Ludington at a young age and graduated with the St. Simon class of 1951. On Dec. 15, 1951, she married William “Bill” Tolles. After staying home to raise her daughter, Joann worked for nearly 20 years as a clerk in the Mason County Friend of the Court office. After retirement, she and Bill spent three months in Englewood Beach, Florida, every winter. Joann and Bill enjoyed 57 years of marriage until his death in 2009.
Joann enjoyed playing cards, bowling, reading, walking, puzzles, scrapbooking and working in the yard. She was an active member of St. Simon’s Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Joann will be missed by friends, family and neighbors.
Joann is survived by her daughter Jody (Mike) Tolles Larsen; stepdaughter Nancy Tolles Moore; four grandchildren Kelley (Tad) Hatch, Eric Larsen, Kimberly Larsen Hill and Amanda (Matt) Fitzwater; nine great-grandchildren Kaleb, Erika, Kylie, Eva, Kayleigh, Logan, Lynleigh, Liam and Lauren; sister-in-law, Barbara (Benson) Peplinski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband Bill; parents Thomas and Martha Peplinski; brother Thomas Peplinski; sister Margaret “Muzzie” (Linus) Thalman; and her mother-in-law Josephine “Dode” Dahringer Tolles.
There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Simon Catholic Church or Hospice of Michigan.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Joann at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.